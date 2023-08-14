Manchester Utd vs Wolves Live Stream – Watch Broadcast Feed from Old Trafford

The season’s inaugural Monday Night Football features Manchester United welcoming Wolves to their turf.

With a managerial shift occurring just days before the season’s kick-off, Wolves now have Gary O’Neill at the helm, succeeding Julen Lopetegui.

As expected, United enter this contest as the significant favorites in the sports betting arena.

Manchester United will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford for a clash in the EPL on Monday. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 20:00 BST.

How both teams fared last season

Manchester United finished third in the 2022/23 league season. The Premier League title record holders amassed 75 points from 38 games to secure Champions League qualification, and will be hoping to challenge for the trophy this season.

Wolves meanwhile narrowly escaped relegation to the Championship division. They accumulated a total of 41 points, 7 points above 18th placed Leicester City.

It is important to note that the Wanderers have parted ways with manager Julen Lopetegui, and have announced the appointment of former Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil a few days after pre-season.

Where and how can I watch the match?

This match will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

for fans who live in the United Kingdom.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last two fixtures. They concluded the summer preparatory games against Athletic Bilbao last weekend with a 1-1 draw. Before that, Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Lens 3-1.

Like Manchester United, Wolves have not lost in their last two outings. A 0-0 draw with Luton Town was followed by a 3-1 victory over Rennes.

The EPL giants played eight games in preparation for the new Campaign. Hag’s men won four, lost three and drew one.

Form: WWWLLLWD

The Wanderers will hope to translate their unbeaten pre-season form into the new campaign. Out of five matches played, former manager Julen Lopetegui guided them to three wins and two draws.

Form: WWDDW