Manchester Utd v Newcastle live streaming Carabao Cup – TV channel and team updates

Manchester United’s three-match unbeaten streak came to a screeching halt at Old Trafford on Sunday, courtesy of a devastating display from their city rivals.

Erling Haaland’s double and a strike from Phil Foden inflicted a severe blow on the Red Devils, a result that raised further questions, as their brief unbeaten run had done little to convince observers that Erik ten Hag’s team had truly found its stride.

They face another tough ask as Newcastle Utd pay a visit to Old Trafford (Kick off time 8.15PM)

Man Utd v Newcastle live stream solutions

You can watch the Man Utd v Newcastle match live on Sky Sports Football tonight. The match does require you a valid SKY subscription to watch the game.

You can also go live in play with Bet365 who have a range of options from Old Trafford from 8.15PM.

Manchester United found it tough to compete against Manchester City, marking yet another challenging day at work in a season that has yet to see them deliver a truly strong performance.

With 14 competitive matches into the new campaign, they have lost half of them and have rarely looked compelling, even in their better moments.

Contrastingly, Newcastle has displayed impressive form at various points this season, making them a formidable opponent for the upcoming match at Old Trafford.

The Magpies have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 competitive fixtures and are unbeaten in their previous four matches on the road.

Eddie Howe’s record in recent encounters with Manchester United is promising; they have lost to the Red Devils only once in their last four meetings, with that defeat coming in the Carabao Cup final last season.

Both teams are expected to give some of their key players a rest for this clash.

The Magpies have played to a draw in three of their last four away matches, with the most recent two ending in 2-2 stalemates.

Given Manchester United’s current defensive struggles we could see a few more goals tonight and the score draw appeals.