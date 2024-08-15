Home - UK - Manchester Utd v Fulham : Live Stream, Prediction, How to Watch

Manchester United is set to host Fulham at Old Trafford, also known as the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, this Friday, kicking off both teams’ Premier League seasons.

Last season, Manchester United contended with numerous distractions off the field, including the INEOS takeover and persistent speculation about manager Erik ten Hag’s future.

Manchester United are priced at 20/1 to win the Premier League, reflecting the league’s competitive nature and United’s need to match the caliber of teams like Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

United’s success this season will largely depend on the performances of key players such as Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and their new acquisitions, who add depth and quality.

Although they aren’t front-runners, a solid start could position them as unexpected contenders in the title race.

Nevertheless, achieving consistency has been difficult for United in recent times. To vie for their first Premier League title since 2013, they must make Old Trafford a daunting venue for rivals and secure points against top-six teams.

Overcoming frequent injuries to crucial players will be essential if they aim to defy expectations.

Complicating their start, new recruit Leny Yoro is sidelined with a broken foot, and Rasmus Højlund is also out due to an injury.

Although their league performance fell short of expectations, they secured an FA Cup victory over their fierce rivals in May, ensuring ten Hag’s tenure for another season. With the turmoil behind them, the team has seen significant changes among the backroom staff and welcomed new signings Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, bolstering their defense.

Despite a penalty shootout loss to Manchester City in the Community Shield, where they showed promising signs and created ample opportunities, it is crucial for the team to perform in the league this season.

Fulham finished last season in thirteenth place and have lost key players Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich and defender Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea.

Manager Marco Silva has acquired Emile Smith-Rowe from Arsenal, aiming for a stronger showing in this campaign.

In their last encounter, Fulham clinched a surprising 2-1 win at Old Trafford in February, marking their first victory over Manchester United since 2009.

Manchester United has dominated this fixture historically, winning fifteen out of the last nineteen meetings with just one defeat. Given this track record, Manchester United is likely to secure a victory and all three points once again.