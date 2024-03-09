Home - News - Manchester Utd v Everton live streaming, tv channel, where to watch in UK

Where to watch this game between Manchester Utd and Everton FC, including information on the kick off time, TV broadcast live schedule and streaming information.

The Premier League resumes action with an enticing fixture as Everton travels to Old Trafford to face Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United on Saturday.

Currently sitting in 16th place in the Premier League standings, Everton has yet to find its rhythm this season. Coming off a disheartening 3-1 loss to West Ham United last week, the away side faces a crucial challenge in regaining momentum.

Where to watch a live stream of the game

This early Premier League match is broadcast live in the UK on TnT Sports. The match is set to start at 12:30PM from Old Trafford in Manchester.

This early Premier League match is broadcast live in the UK on TnT Sports. The match is set to start at 12:30PM from Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United occupies the sixth spot in the league table but has been inconsistent lately.

They are also in danger of being cut adrift in the race for the top four and find themselves trailing surprise package Aston Villa by 11 points, which makes Everton’s trip to Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime a must-win if they are to cling on to their faint hopes of playing Champions League football next season.

It also feels like another massive game for Erik ten Hag with the United manager facing more and more questions about his long-term future at the club.

The game at the Etihad last week ended a run of 143 Premier League matches where United had gone unbeaten when leading at half time and they were simply swept aside by a Phil Foden-inspired City in the second half.

The Red Devils will be eager to redeem themselves in this upcoming clash.

