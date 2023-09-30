Home - News - Manchester Utd v Crystal Palace live streaming – is the match on TV?

On Saturday afternoon, Crystal Palace will make their second visit to Old Trafford within a week to challenge Manchester United.

Earlier in the week, during the third round of the Carabao Cup, Erik ten Hag’s team clinched a 3-0 victory. The Red Devils are aiming to maintain their momentum with another strong showing this weekend.

What TV Channel is the Man Utd match on?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match won’t be televised in the UK due to the 3 PM blackout rule.

You can use Bet365 and their live service however:

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Is there live radio commentary in the UK?

While there’s no live TV broadcast for the match, listeners can tune into BBC Radio 5 Live for coverage. Detailed match updates and statistics can also be found on the BBC sport website.

For international fans, there are several ways to watch the match:

Watch in the USA

In the U.S., the game can be watched live on NBC Sports with a subscription. UNIVERSO will also air the match. For Spanish-speaking viewers, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo offers coverage.

Watch in Nigeria:

In Nigeria, SuperSport and Canal+ offer live broadcasts. Specifically, the match can be viewed on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 4, and SuperSport MaXimo 2. For Canal+ subscribers, it will be shown on Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique.

Watch in Kenya:

For fans in Kenya, the match can be watched on SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, and SuperSport OTT 4.

Watch in India:

With a vast fanbase in India, there are multiple ways to catch the game. The match will be televised on Star Sports 3 Asia and is available on several DTH platforms.

For live streaming, Hotstar provides an official broadcast.