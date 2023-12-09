Home - News - Manchester Utd v Bournemouth live streaming, TV channel, where to watch

Find out how to view the Premier League clash between Manchester Utd v Bournemouth, including details on the match start time and the latest updates on team line-ups.

Manchester United will look to make it back-to-back Premier League victories when they welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Despite their inconsistencies during the current campaign, the Red Devils’ will head into Gameweek 16 just three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

United shrugged off talk of a crisis by taking down Chelsea in midweek, with Scott McTominay bagging yet another brace at Old Trafford to secure a precious victory for his side and ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

How to watch Man Utd v Bournemouth online – TV channels & live streams

Aside from the performance away at Newcastle, the hosts’ Premier League form has been generally decent, having won four of their last five league games.

They stay at home this weekend to face Bournemouth, who are in fine form and are finally coming good under Andoni Iraola’s management,impressively dispatching Roy Hodgson’s out-of-form Crystal Palace 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Since suffering a crushing 6-1 defeat to Manchester City in early November, the Cherries’ have amassed 10 points from their last 12 available, moving up to 15th place in the Premier League table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Prediction

While United is expected to secure a win, the match may present some challenges. Bournemouth has shown impressive form, ranking fifth in the Premier League’s six-game form table.

They’ve secured four victories in this period, with their only defeat coming against Manchester City. Additionally, they’ve managed to score nine goals and earn ten points in matches against teams like Newcastle, Sheffield United, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace.

Despite most teams managing to score in their recent visits to Old Trafford, Luton is the exception. Given Bournemouth’s current form, they are likely to at least score a goal in this match.

Nevertheless, the likelihood of Bournemouth achieving more than that seems limited, suggesting that Manchester United might still emerge victorious.