Manchester Utd v Bayern Munich live streaming, TV channel, how to watch

Where to watch the Champions League kick off between Manchester Utd and Bayern Munich, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

It’s make-or-break for Manchester United when they host an already-qualified Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in their final Group A clash on Tuesday night, and even then they may still find themselves out of luck.

United’s demoralising 3-0 loss to Bournemouth was indicative of deeper problems at Old Trafford, as well as inconsistencies that continue to persist since the start of the season.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming via the TnT Sports network in the UK, as Sky no longer has the Champions League matches broadcast rights.

Erik ten Hag won the Manager of the Month award in the Premier League for November, but his side’s three wins were only against bottom-half outfits Fulham, Luton and Everton.

They have since drawn with Galatasaray, lost 1-0 to Newcastle in dominating fashion, bounced back impressively against Chelsea with a 2-1 victory and then suffered their seventh league loss of the season to the Cherries.

Despite picking up just four points in five Champions League games, the Red Devils are somehow still in contention to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

They sit a point behind both Copenhagen and Galatasaray, who also lock horns on Tuesday. If that game ends in a stalemate and United beat Bayern, they will progress.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are already locked in as winners of Group A and in the midst of a heated Bundesliga title race, there’s a very strong chance that Thomas Tuchel is expected to rest some of his biggest stars and that includes Harry Kane, which could also go in United’s favour.

However, after receiving a 5-1 thumping from Frankfurt on Saturday, the Bavarians will be determined to bounce back from their recent 5-1 Eintracht Frankfurt hammering.