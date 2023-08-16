Home - News - Manchester City vs Sevilla : Live Stream Super Cup

On Wednesday, August 16th at 20:00 BST, Manchester City faces Sevilla in a UEFA Super Cup clash. The match is set at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, the fortress of Olympiakos.

Rodri’s decisive strike against Inter Milan in the Champions League finale secured the treble for the club from Manchester. As they march into the 2023/24 season, their hunger for more silverware remains unabated.

Man City Team News for SuperCup

The UEFA Super Cup provides the Citizens with another opportunity to add to their trophy haul early in the season.

The Premier League season kicked off for City with an away game at Burnley, where they demonstrated their might with a convincing 3-0 win over the hosts.

Erling Haaland wasted no time, marking the scoresheet just 4 minutes into the game. He dazzled once again in the 36th minute, launching a stunning shot into Burnley’s top left corner for his second.

The scoring saga concluded with Rodri finding the net in the 75th minute.

Riding the wave of their impressive Premier League start, Man City is eyeing yet another piece of silverware. The reigning Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup champions are on the prowl for another European title.

Sevilla Supercup Team News

Sevilla steps into the UEFA Super Cup buoyed by their 4-1 penalty triumph over Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the Europa League final.

Under the guidance of Jose Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla carved a remarkable European path in the 2022/23 season. They notably dispatched Manchester United with a 5-2 aggregate score in the quarterfinals. This success followed the ousting of Jorge Sampoali in March 2023, paving the way for Mendilibar’s appointment.

The seasoned manager, with prior stints at Alaves and Eibar, unfortunately tasted defeat in the first match of the 2023/24 La Liga season. Sevilla succumbed to a 2-1 setback against Valencia, courtesy of a late strike by Javi Guerra.

Sevilla might feel the absence of their defensive stalwarts, Marcao and Nianzou, due to injuries.

However, there’s a silver lining: Loic Bade, despite his recent red card against Valencia, is eligible to play. His suspension doesn’t extend to UEFA competitions.

Supercup Prediction

Man City steps onto the field, riding high on their recent away triumph against Burnley, signaling a promising start to their EPL journey.

Even without hitting their zenith, the team clinched a 3-0 win to kick off the season.

A remarkable feat about Man City is their knack for amassing goals rapidly, with their top marksman Haaland at the forefront.

Reflecting on their past encounters, Man City bested Sevilla twice last year: a 3-1 win at home and a staggering 4-0 away victory, where Haaland showcased his prowess with two goals.

Sevilla, conversely, is coming into this match nursing the wounds of a surprising home defeat to an underperforming Valencia in their La Liga opener.

Their goalkeeper, has been a tad inconsistent, with a tally of just four clean sheets in 25 league outings last season and an average of 1.6 goals conceded per game. This trend continued as he let in two against Valencia.

Given the historical data of their matchups, it’s conceivable that Man City could find the net early and often, while Sevilla might face the counter attack when pressing forward.