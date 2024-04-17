Manchester City vs Real Madrid : Where to watch second leg Champions League

Following last week’s thrilling 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu, expectations are high for an intense rematch in the Champions League quarter-final second leg this Wednesday between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Manchester City dominated Real Madrid with a 4-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium during last season’s semi-finals and all eyes will be on Pep’s side once again at the Etihad.

In the initial encounter at the Bernabeu, Manchester City demonstrated their quality coming from behind to take a temporary 3-2 lead.

A stunning volley from Federico Valverde tied the game at 3-3 in Madrid, setting the stage for what could be another goal-rich clash in Manchester.

The Manchester City v Real Madrid second leg will be televised on TnT Sports 2 Football in the UK today, with a kick-off time scheduled for 20:00 PM GMT.

The Citizens have secured victories in their last 12 home Champions League matches, including a dramatic 4-3 win against Real in the 2021/22 semi-finals, and a 4-0 rout in the same phase last season.

Manchester City has found it challenging to maintain clean sheets in Europe this season, with both teams scoring in seven out of their eight wins, many of which ended with a 3-1 result.

That exact scoreline is priced at 11/1 for Wednesday. Considering that teams like Crvena Zvezda, RB Leipzig, and Copenhagen have all scored against City at the Etihad this season, a bet on Manchester City to win with both teams scoring seems promising.

Real Madrid remains a formidable offensive force with players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham, who previously scored at the Etihad for Borussia Dortmund.

