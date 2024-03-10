Home - News - Manchester City v Tottenham – Watch Womens FA Cup on TV live

Manchester City will be in Adobe Women’s FA Cup action this Sunday afternoon, on the road against Tottenham Hotspur, for a place in this season’s semi-finals.

The Sky Blues saw their 12-game winning run in all competitions come to an abrupt end at the Joie Stadium in midweek as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Continental Cup semi-final.

Lauren James’ early deflected strike proved to be the game’s turning point, as City failed to equalise despite a couple of good scoring chances and dominant play.

What TV channel is the stream on?

The Citizens are only behind Chelsea at the top of the WSL standings by goal difference, and they will be aiming for their fourth Women’s FA Cup triumph, having last won the trophy in 2020.

Spurs, on the other hand, are looking to create history by reaching their first Women’s FA Cup semi-final. They have improved so much from last season and are on course to beat the ninth-place finish, currently sitting in sixth place in the WSL during Robert Vilahamn’s first season in charge.

Having said that, their form has been somewhat shaky of late, with a 1-0 success against Charlton Athletic in the last round of the Women’s FA Cup being their sole win in their past six games across all competitions.

