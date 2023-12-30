Home - News - Manchester City v Sheffield Utd live streaming – where to watch EPL

Where to watch the Premier League kick off from the Etihad Stadium between Man City and Sheff Utd, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Manchester City are aiming to reassert their dominance in the Premier League when they clash with Sheffield United later this afternoon.

After a rough patch in late November and early December, where they struggled in four out of five matches, City has bounced back with three straight wins across different competitions.

Erling Haaland remains on the sidelines but City players have stepped up to the mark and the Norwegian has not been missed.

The FIFA Club World Cup, despite facing less challenging teams, proved to be a beneficial break for Pep Guardiola’s squad, who returned looking rejuvenated.

Their recent hard fought win against Everton, with Phil Foden playing a standout role, reflected a team eager to demonstrate their top-tier status.

The Citizens look in the mood to chase down Liverpool and a straight forward three points today would once again put the pressure on at the top of the table.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Premier League game is not live in the United Kingdom, although you can watch on the beIN Sports network or Viaplay 1 in Scandanavia. Kick off time for the match is at 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365's Football in play service live from Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

Sheffield United, under the returning Chris Wilder’s management, has shown improvements, notably beating Brentford and drawing at Aston Villa.

A recent 3-2 loss to Luton was a setback in their plans, particularly in the context of their fight against relegation.

Despite dominating their last match and creating numerous chances, The Blades suffered due to two late own goals. Additionally, they’ll be missing Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gustavo Hamer due to suspensions, and James McAtee is ineligible to play against his parent club, Man City.

Manchester City, although not as overwhelmingly dominant as in previous seasons, have still managed impressive wins at the Etihad Stadium, including victories over Fulham and Bournemouth.

Their recent win against Everton could have been more decisive if not for some exceptional goalkeeping and the goal frame.

Sheffield United has historically kept their matches against City close, often losing by a single goal although this could easily turn in to a one sided affair.