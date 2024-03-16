Home - News - Manchester City v Newcastle live streaming – where to watch on TV

Where to watch the FA Cup tie between Man City and Newcastle Utd TV in the UK, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

This Saturday, Manchester City and Newcastle United compete for a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals as the FA Cup Quarter Finals come to the Etihad Stadium.

As you would expect, Manchester City has had a smooth journey to the quarter-finals, defeating Huddersfield Town and Tottenham with ease, and then overpowering Luton Town 6-2 in the previous round, featuring a five-goal performance from Erling Haaland.

In their latest Premier League match, City drew 1-1 in an intense game against Liverpool, a result that keeps the title race interesting coming into the final few months.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is scheduled for live broadcast in the UK on BBC One. You can get live updates on social media channels and Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 5:30PM from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the Stadium from the kick off.

With so much at stake in the Premier League title race, Pep Guardiola is expected to rotate his squad, with players like Rico Lewis, Matheus Nunes, and Mateo Kovacic likely to start.

The Sky Blues have maintained an impressive unbeaten streak of 21 games in all competitions and remains in contention for a treble.

Their recent 1-1 draw at Anfield against Liverpool, a fellow contender for the Premier League title, was a riveting match, typical of encounters between Pep Guardiola’s and Jurgen Klopp’s teams in the top tier of English football.

In contrast, Newcastle’s season has been challenging, with their hopes for a top-four finish diminishing as early season optimism has seen Toon fans a little disappointed in recent weeks.

Manager Eddie Howe, facing increased scrutiny, may view a successful FA Cup run as a critical opportunity for his Newcastle team to salvage the season and alleviate some of the pressure he’s facing.

A win against City would certainly keep the fans off his back.

Newcastle United advanced to the current FA Cup stage by narrowly defeating Blackburn Rovers in a penalty shootout in the fifth round. Following that, they secured a 3-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers but suffered a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea.

The Toon has struggled in recent encounters with Manchester City, managing only one win in their last 11 games against them in all competitions.

Howe’s side have it all to do but a win today would certainly boost confidence coming into the final half of the season.

