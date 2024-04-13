Home - Interviews - Manchester City v Luton Town: Where to watch live on TV

Where to watch the EPL game between Man City and Luton Town, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Treble winners Manchester City are set to host Premier League strugglers Luton Town at Etihad Stadium this Saturday.

Manchester City, currently chasing Arsenal and Liverpool, aims to secure an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title. Following Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, City sits just a point behind the leaders.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK due to broadcast restrictions. if you live outside the UK you can still watch via beIN Sports, Viaplay or Arena Sport.

Kick off time for this is at 3:00PM from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. You can also use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the kick off.

Victory against Luton could see the Citizens claim top spot in the table, at least temporarily. Coming off a 3-3 draw with Real Madrid, City will look for maximum points in this one.

Luton Town are still fighting until the end, with Carlton Morris grabbing a 90th-minute goal against Bournemouth last Saturday.

This win keeps Luton in the relegation zone only on goal difference, and recent point deductions for Everton offer a glimmer of hope.

With critical relegation scraps against Brentford and Everton in the coming weeks, Luton will be hoping their goal difference doesn’t suffer too much this afternoon.

Although Manchester City is favored to win, their recent defensive lapses, including conceding six goals in three games, might give Luton a shot at scoring.

