Manchester City v Huddersfield live streaming on TV

Where to watch the FA Cup kick off between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Current holders Manchester City will kick-off their FA Cup title-defence on Sunday afternoon, as they play host to Championship relegation battlers Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in the third round.

Pep Guardiola’s side lifted this trophy last term by overcoming city-rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the final at Wembley, a result that confirmed a domestic double as the treble winners later completed the historic set with a win over Inter Milan in the Champions League finale.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Manchester City can be watched through the BBC Football website or use the BBC iplayer channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 2:00PM from the Etihad Stadium.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens then added UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies to their cabinet to cap off a historic 2023, jam-packed with silverware.

The Citizens’ now kick off their 2024 calendar year as resounding favourites to take the first step towards defending their FA Cup crown as they face a Huddersfield side in the third round.

The Terriers’ are struggling near the bottom of the Championship, currently sitting 21st following their 4-1 thumping against title-favourites Leicester City on New Year’s Day.

Darren Moore’s side have won just one of their seven matches in December and anything less than a big loss against the reigning English champions would be surprising in this one.

