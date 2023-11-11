Home - News - Man Utd vs Luton live streaming : team news Rashford starts

Manchester United’s season has been increasingly challenging, as evidenced by their recent 4-3 defeat by Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

With 16 goals conceded in 11 league matches, Manchester United’s defence appears vulnerable, and their upcoming opponents, Luton, stand a good chance of scoring against them.

Where to watch Man Utd v Luton

Manchester United displayed remarkable resilience in the second half, regaining the lead despite being down to ten men after Marcus Rashford’s red card and an initial 2-0 lead.

Defensive mistakes eventually led to a costly result.

For fans enduring United’s difficult times, Rasmus Hojlund scoring twice against the club from his home city is a bright spot.

Although Hojlund has been successful in European competitions with four goals, he has yet to score in the Premier League.

The upcoming match against a Luton team that has shown defensive weaknesses on the road could present the perfect chance for him to change that.

Luton has maintained a consistent scoring record, with goals from both teams in five of their last six matches, indicating they might continue this streak in the forthcoming game.

Considering the defensive struggles that both teams have encountered this season, it seems probable that we’ll see goals from both sides in this encounter.