Man Utd v Man City Live Streaming – where to watch on TV

Bitter rivals Manchester United will host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at 15:30.

United will be aiming to replicate last season’s success by securing a victory at Old Trafford once again.

Despite winning their previous two games, Manchester United seems unable to dispel the lingering negativity surrounding the club – its a bit of a strange atmosphere at Old Trafford at the moment.

Following the international break, the Red Devils secured victories against Sheffield United and Copenhagen, adding to their 2-1 win over Brentford.

Can I get the Manchester derby live streaming?

Yes you can watch the Manchester Utd v Manchester City match live on Sky Sports Football this afternoon. The match does require a valid SKY subscription to watch.

This winning streak hasn’t alleviated the pressure on Erik Ten Hag, and the manner of their victories has failed to instill confidence with the home faithful as they approach this Sunday derby against Manchester City.

While Manchester United continues to win, it remains a target for criticism from analysts.

On the other hand, Manchester City seems to be flying somewhat under the radar. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in Rodri’s absence, but their performance has improved since his return.

City’s consistent dominance means that when they perform well, it’s not headline news, and when they underperform, it can be seen as a catastrophe. The same scrutiny applies to Erling Haaland, who has been slightly below his exceptionally high standards.

Although the Norwegian may not be at his absolute best, he has managed to score seven goals in his last seven league games and has found the back of the net in three of his last four appearances for both club and country.

Historically, City tends to cruise through the autumn and early winter before shifting into high gear in the new year. Nevertheless, they are too talented to be underestimated, and considering Manchester United’s current challenges, the visiting team is rightfully favored in this matchup.

In the last four meetings between these two teams, there have been a total of 20 goals scored by both sides. During this period, City has outscored United by nearly a two-to-one ratio, netting 13 goals compared to United’s seven.

Manchester United has not defeated a team higher than 12th in the league this season and has faced defeats against the four highest-placed teams they’ve encountered.

Given City’s strong form, it’s reasonable to back them to win the derby.

Considering United’s ability to find the net, a bet on City to win with both teams scoring could be the best choice.