Man Utd v Liverpool stream – watch the match on tv

Where to watch the FA Cup quarter final match between Liverpool and Manchester Utd live streaming on TV.

Liverpool, still vying for a complete set of trophies in what is Jurgen Klopp’s final season, are well-positioned to triumph over Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford.

Having secured the EFL Cup against Chelsea last month, the Reds are now pursuing three additional major titles, aiming to provide an ideal farewell for Klopp.

Where to watch on TV

This quarter final FA Cup match is scheduled for live broadcast in the UK on ITV this afternoon. You can get live updates on Liverpool or Manchester United social media channels.

Kick off time for this is at 15:30PM from Old Trafford in Manchester. Viewers can also use Bet365 and their live in stream service which will have a live broadcast from the stadium from the kick off.

Following their impressive 6-1 thrashing of Sparta Prague at Anfield in the Europa League last eight, Liverpool are now set to confront United, who are keen to halt Liverpool’s FA Cup journey in today’s quarter-final clash.

Manchester United will be certainly have to raise performance levels if they are to progress to the semi finals.

Liverpool, fresh from winning the League Cup, are in the hunt for three more trophies, while United’s focus is on securing a spot in the Champions League.

Under Erik Ten Hag, United has been giving away nearly 20 shots per game in 2024, presenting a golden opportunity for Liverpool’s formidable attack.

The Reds have been hit with injuries but Klopp’s team has managed to win eight of their last nine games, demonstrating resilience and quality.

United, also grappling with injury issues, have shown a more noticeable decline in performance. With their aim for a quadruple, Liverpool faces a relentless schedule of significant matches in the Premier League run in

