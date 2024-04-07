Man Utd v Liverpool live stream : how and where to watch on TV today

Its a huge game in the Premier League as Liverpool take on Manchester Utd at Old Trafford. Here’s how you can watch online and on TV today.

Manchester United recently experienced a surprising loss, turning a 3-2 lead into a 4-3 defeat against Chelsea.

As they prepare to face Liverpool at Old Trafford, manager Erik ten Hag is keen for a strong comeback. The Reds, unbeaten in their last 12 matches and leading the table, should prove a tough ask for the home side.

The match between Manchester United and Liverpool starts at 15:00 GMT in the UK, with the broadcast beginning at 2:00 PM.

To watch Manchester United vs Liverpool, you can tune in via a Sky Sports subscription or through NOW TV, provided you have an active subscription in the UK.

You can watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool game on Sky. It’s being broadcast on the Sky Sports Main Event channel, which you can find on channel number 401 on your Sky TV remote.

Though United claimed a victory over Liverpool in last month’s FA Cup match after extra time, their league performance against Liverpool has been less successful, with only one win in the past 11 encounters.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be televised on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK today, with a kick-off time scheduled for 15:30 PM GMT.

Additionally, Bet365 offers a live in-play service starting from the kick-off time at Old Trafford.

Liverpool, bouncing back from their FA Cup loss with consecutive league victories, contrasts United’s struggle, evident in their recent matches against Brentford and Chelsea. This has led to a gap between United and the top four teams in the league standings.

Liverpool’s recent form, with 19 points from a possible 21 and a strong track record in recent league meetings with United, suggests they might prevail again at Old Trafford.

United’s recent games have frequently seen high scores, and they’ve consistently scored in their last 16 matches in various competitions.

Liverpool’s recent matches have also been high-scoring, and with both teams facing defensive challenges due to player absences, this could lead to a game with many goals.

