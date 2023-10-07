Home - News - Man Utd v Brentford live streaming and match prediction

Manchester United are set to play against Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon (15:00), following a 3-2 loss to Galatasaray in their recent Champions League match.

Brentford tied 1-1 in their last game against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United Injuries:

Lisandro Martinez is recovering from a foot operation and is expected to return next year.

Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jadon Sancho, and Tyrell Malacia are also unavailable.

Kobbie Mainoo is back in training after a knee injury.

Brentford Injuries:

Rico Henry remains sidelined for the long term.

Kevin Schade, Shandon Baptiste, Ben Mee, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Josh Dasilva are undergoing treatment.

Game Analysis

This match is crucial for Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, especially after the team’s recent losses. With five defeats in their last seven matches in all competitions, the pressure is mounting.

Brentford, known to be a challenging team to play against, has recently shown strong defense against teams like Arsenal and Newcastle.

It is expected that Brentford will play defensively and try to capitalize on counter-attacks against Manchester United.

Rasmus Hojlund Spotlight

Rasmus Hojlund, the Danish striker, has been in form, scoring twice in the recent match against Galatasaray. Although he hasn’t scored in the Premier League yet, there is a strong belief that he might do so in the upcoming game.

Brentford’s defense will have their work cut out trying to contain him, given his current confidence and form.