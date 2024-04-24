Home - News - Man Utd – Sheffield Utd live streaming on TV

Manchester United resume their league campaign following a dramatic win in a penalty shootout against Coventry in the FA Cup semi-finals last Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s team needs secure a convincing victory when they play host to Sheffield United tonight, a team potentially facing relegation to the Championship within days.

Why is the Utd game not on TV?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00PM from Old Trafford but there is no TV coverage tonight as the game is a rearranged fixture. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

United supporters expressed great relief last Sunday as their team advanced to the FA Cup final by overcoming Coventry City 4-2 in penalties after relinquishing a three-goal advantage in the last 20 minutes of regular time.

League play continues on Wednesday, with the Red Devils up against Sheffield United. Under the scrutiny of expectations, Erik ten Hag will be looking for a more solid and polished performance at Old Trafford, aiming to build on their narrow 2-1 win in the previous matchup last October.

United has found it challenging to clinch victories lately, their last league win being against Everton in early March. They’ve faced tough competition, including matches against Chelsea and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, morale in the Sheffield camp is likely very low after failing to secure wins in recent promising matches against Fulham and Chelsea, and a 4-1 loss to relegation rivals Burnley last weekend may have further disheartened Chris Wilder’s squad.

However, with five of their last six matches resulting in goals for both teams, Sheffield might at least manage a consolation goal in what appears to be another likely defeat for the Blades.

