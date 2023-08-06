Man Utd – Athletic Bilbao : Watch TV Stream

Manchester United will round off their preparations for the 2023-24 Premier League campaign with a pre-season friendly against La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao on Sunday afternoon.

Kick off for this friendly fixture is set for 16:00 BST – here’s all you need to know to watch the Manchester Utd v Athletic Bilbao fixture through online TV.

The match is scheduled to be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Republic of Ireland.

Erik ten Hag’s side are building towards their league opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14, while Athletic will begin their La Liga campaign at home to Real Madrid on August 12.

Its been something of a mixed bag for the Red Devils with defeats against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the past few weeks.

The squad has improved and does look capable of mounting a serious challenge to the top two in the Premier League following their third placed finish last season.

A win today would certainly boost confidence levels around the club.

What TV Channel is the Man Utd game on?

Manchester United fans can see the full 90 minutes of the friendly clash with Athletic Bilbao through the club’s official live stream on MUTV.

A subscription is of course required to access the match broadcast.

You can also take advantage with Bet365, who will be going live in play from the Aviva Stadium from the kick off time of 16:00.

Get today’s football fixtures LIVE with Bet365 here*

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Manchester United have had varying results in their last two pre-season games.

The Red Devils lost 3-2 in their match against German giants Borussia Dortmund before beating Ligue 1 side RC Lens 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club aren’t particularly coming into this clash with a ton of confidence.

The Spanish side failed to win either of their last two matches. A 3-2 loss to Scottish side Celtic was followed by a 1-1 draw with fellow La Liga side Eibar.

European regulars Manchester United have had a hectic pre-season schedule.

The Red Devils have played the joint-most number of friendlies in the Premier League.

Heading into Sunday’s fixture, they have played seven, winning four and losing three.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have been a shadow of themselves over the last couple of weeks.

The Basque based outfit have played five games, with one win, two draws and two losses.