Home - News - Man United vs Galatasaray Live Streaming Champions League

Manchester United is on the hunt for their inaugural victory in the Champions League group phase when they host Galatasaray at Old Trafford this Tuesday evening.

Manchester United struggled to maintain momentum, succumbing to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena a fortnight ago.

The start of the season has been challenging for the Premier League heavyweights, who have yet to find their rhythm. Their recent defeat at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace only added to their woes.

The Red Devils remain hopeful for a positive outcome in their upcoming group match.

In contrast, Galatasaray staged an impressive comeback to secure a draw against FC Copenhagen in their last nail-biting match.

What TV Channel is the game on?

For those looking to tune in, the match will be broadcasted live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. For viewers in the US, it’s available on Paramount+.

You can also us Bet365 and their live TV service:

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Here’s a list of where to watch based on your region:

UK: TNT Sports 1, Ultimate

TNT Sports 1, Ultimate USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Turkey: Exxen

Exxen South Africa: SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport Premier League Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Manchester United’s Recent Performance & Updates:

Match Details:

Date: Tuesday, 3rd October 2023

Tuesday, 3rd October 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 PM UK

8:00 PM UK Competition: UEFA Champions League 2023/24

UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Venue: Old Trafford

Recent results: Crystal Palace (L), Crystal Palace (W), Burnley FC (W), Bayern Munich (L), Brighton & Hove Albion (L).

Several key players might miss out on the upcoming game. The list includes Antony, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Wan-Bissaka, Jadon Sancho, and Luke Shaw, unless there are last-minute changes.

Galatasaray’s Recent Performance & Updates:

Recent results: Ankaragucu (W), Istanbulspor (W), Istanbul Basaksehir (W), FC Copenhagen (D), Samsunspor (W).

Kazimcan Karatas is likely to be absent due to a knee injury.