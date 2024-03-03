Home - News - Man City v Man Utd : watch live streaming on tv

Where to watch the Manchester City vs Manchester Utd derby match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Man City vs Man Utd Channel Where to watch on TV (Country) Arena Sport Croatia CANAL+ Sport 2 Poland CANAL+ Sport Czech Republic/Slovakia Optus Sport Australia SuperSport Various Regions TNT Sports Various Regions TV3+ Various Regions Viaplay Denmark Viaplay Finland Viaplay Netherlands Viaplay Norway Viaplay Poland Viaplay Sweden Where to watch the Manchester derby on tv

The upcoming match at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday is drawing significant attention from football fans globally, with Manchester United aiming to disrupt Manchester City’s quest to become the first team to secure the Premier League title for four consecutive seasons.

In this highly anticipated derby, Manchester City appears to have the upper hand, considering their impressive record of winning 5 out of their last 6 matches against United and maintaining an unbeaten home record since November 2022.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Premier League match is scheduled for live broadcast in the UK and is the featured game on Sky Sports Main Event. You can get live updates on both Manchester social media channels and through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 3:30PM from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the Etihad Stadium from the kick off.

Manchester United, having just barely advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals following a lackluster performance on Wednesday, has been underwhelming this season, much to the disappointment of their fans.

The absence of Rasmus Hojlund due to injury further diminishes their offensive capabilities.

Manchester City enters the Sunday derby as the clear favorite, which is expected considering their status as title contenders and their recent record of four wins in their last five league encounters with Manchester United.

This fixture has the highest number of away wins in Premier League history. A victory for United, currently at odds of 8/1, would be celebrated by fans in Merseyside and North London.

At their home ground, Manchester City is exceptionally consistent, scoring in every match.

Under Pep Guardiola, they have scored in their last 54 home games across all competitions. Scoring in one more match would tie their club record. The odds for a City win with both teams scoring stand at 29/20.

Erling Haaland’s presence significantly boosts City’s offensive prowess. United supporters are well aware of his threat, especially after his five-goal haul against Luton in the cup.

The Norwegian has scored more Premier League goals against United than any other team (5), with odds of 8/1 for him to score a hat-trick in the upcoming game.

With Rasmus Hojlund sidelined due to injury, Marcus Rashford may be United’s main goal threat. Odds are 7/1 for Rashford to score either the first or last goal of the match.

United’s captain, Bruno Fernandes, could celebrate his 150th Premier League appearance in the derby.

Having scored in two of the last three matches against City in all competitions last season, the odds for him to score at any time are 6/1.

Given Manchester City’s track record of scoring 10 goals in the last two home derbies against Manchester United, the prospects seem to favour a decisive victory for them, possibly by a two or three goal margin.

