Man City v Liverpool live streaming, team news, tv channel

The Premier League resumes after the international break as fans breath a sigh of relief with a highly anticipated match as the top two teams, Manchester City and Liverpool, face off at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City has the opportunity to extend their lead to four points over second-placed Liverpool with a victory.

Liverpool, managed by Jurgen Klopp, hasn’t secured a league win at Manchester City’s home ground in eight years.

Where can I watch on TV?

This Saturday lunchtime clash is broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK. The kick off time is at 12.30PM from Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will begin at the kick off time of 12.30PM.

Manchester City enters the match with a strong home record, having won their last 15 league games at home, including a 4-1 victory over Liverpool last April.

Liverpool, on the other hand, aims to improve their away performance following a loss at Tottenham and draws at Brighton and Luton.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are grappling with numerous fitness concerns in their teams. The injury of Erling Haaland during a match against the Faroe Islands is likely to be a major topic in pre-match discussions.

John Stones and Mateo Kovacic are confirmed to be unavailable for the upcoming game. Liverpool, on the other hand, might be missing up to seven players due to various reasons.

Manchester City’s recent game ended in a dramatic 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge, with Guardiola acknowledging the result as fair in his post-match comments.

Before the break, Liverpool secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Brentford, capitalizing on Tottenham’s defeat to maintain pressure on City.

Although Klopp’s team hasn’t consistently displayed their best football this season, they have been effective in clinching wins.

This is one match you don’t want to miss.