Home - News - Man City v Liverpool Bet365 Free Bets from Etihad

In the spotlight match of the Premier League this weekend, league leaders Manchester City face off against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

In a thrilling and action-packed game, City recently ended up with a 4-4 draw in their latest Premier League game, with ex-player Cole Palmer scoring a last-minute penalty to level the score.

Bet £10 and get £30 on Manchester City vs Liverpool

*New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. Registration required. begambleaware #ad

Despite this, City remains at the summit of the league thanks to their impressive start to the season. However, this position is at risk in the upcoming weekend match.

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

There’s uncertainty over the availability of star player Erling Haaland, who is nursing an injury and missed Norway’s EURO 2024 qualifier against Scotland.

His absence could significantly impact the team’s performance.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City squad is grappling with several injury concerns ahead of their key Premier League match.

Star striker Erling Haaland missed Norway’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Scotland due to an ankle injury, and it’s uncertain if he’ll be fit for this pivotal game, especially with an early Saturday kickoff.

Other key players like Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, and Sergio Gomez have also been dealing with injuries recently.

Additionally, Ederson, Nathan Ake, Matheus Nunes, and Mateo Kovacic were absent from their national teams’ recent matches.

Given that City has only managed two clean sheets in their five home games this season, and considering Liverpool’s attacking flair, the prospect of both teams scoring in this match seems quite likely, especially when looking at their past encounters.

Historically, only two of their last 13 matches in all competitions have not seen both teams score.

The trend of high-scoring games in recent seasons when these two teams meet suggests that betting on a goal-heavy match could be a wise decision.