Man City v Leipzig live streaming, TV Channel from Champions League clash in Manchester

Manchester City, having secured their spot in the next round of the competition, still faces a challenge for the top position of Group C.

They are only three points ahead of RB Leipzig, their upcoming opponents on Tuesday.

Despite an eight-game unbeaten streak, City’s recent form includes two consecutive draws in which they conceded five goals.

This might give RB Leipzig some confidence against Pep Guardiola’s team.

The history between these two teams suggests a high-scoring match is likely.

The last six encounters have seen a total of 25 goals, with an astonishing 18 goals scored in their last two matches at the Etihad Stadium alone.

Where can I watch the match on TV?

The match is broadcast on the TnT Sports channels in the UK. You will need a subscription to access the live stream.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will begin at the kick off time of 8PM from Manchester City.

In Group G, both Manchester City and RB Leipzig have secured their places in the last 16, allowing them some breathing room in their upcoming match at the Etihad Stadium.

It’s anticipated that both managers, Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Marco Rose of RB Leipzig, will rotate their squads, giving rest to some regular starters from the weekend games.

This rotation is not expected to significantly diminish the potential for goals in the match.

Currently, Manchester City is poised to advance as the group winner, which generally leads to a more favorable draw in the next round.

This situation presents Leipzig with a relatively low-risk opportunity to be more aggressive in their approach.

Recent matches have shown that teams taking an assertive stance against Manchester City can find success, as demonstrated by Chelsea’s impressive four goals in a 4-4 draw with City before the international break.

This example might encourage Leipzig to adopt a similar offensive strategy.