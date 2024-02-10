Home - News - Man City v Everton live streaming – where to watch lunchtime kick off

How to watch and view the Saturday midday Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton FC online, including ways of accessing the live stream.

Manchester City, riding a wave of five consecutive league victories, are now only two points behind the league leaders as Pep Guardiola’s side look ominously towards the Premier League summit.

Everton has dropped into the relegation battle, with no wins in their last six matches, making City the clear favorites in this matchup. Can Sean Dyche’s Toffees halt the City juggernaut?

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on TnT Sports channel in the UK today and Viaplay One throughout Europe. Kick off time for the City Everton game is 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365's live in play service from Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

City boasts a fully healthy squad, a unique position in the Premier League, with star striker Erling Haaland expected to spearhead the attack.

Everton might be missing up to six key players for their journey to Manchester so the signs make for grim reading for the Blue hal;f of Merseyside.

Reflecting on City’s triumph against Brentford, where Phil Foden scored a hat-trick, Manager Guardiola praised the opposition’s goalkeeper and emphasized the team’s numerous scoring opportunities.

Everton’s goal-scoring woes since the start of the year are notable.

City has maintained an impressive unbeaten streak of 13 games against the Toffees, with 11 wins and 2 draws, and have only suffered a single defeat in their last 35 home league matches (29 wins, 5 draws).

Everton has found little success at the Etihad Stadium, failing to secure a win in their last 12 attempts there (5 draws, 7 losses), and have allowed 14 goals in their last five away matches against City.

Erling Haaland recently returned to the starting lineup in City’s Monday victory over Brentford, his first start after a two-month absence and he should be able to get back amongst the goals today.

