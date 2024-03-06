Man City v Copenhagen : What TV channel and where to watch live

Where to watch this Champions League match between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

This week sees the return of UEFA Champions League action, featuring a thrilling clash between FC Copenhagen and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Following the initial encounter in early February, Manchester City enters this reverse fixture with a two-goal lead, courtesy of goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Phil Foden securing a 3-1 victory at the Parken Stadium.

What live streaming options are there?

This Wednesday night Champions League game will be broadcast live in the UK on TnT Sports channel. Alternatively, live updates will be available on Manchester City social media platforms and through Sky Sports Newsdesk, who will provide updates from in studio guests.

The match is set to start at 8:00 PM from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play Championship service will provide live match updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

While this positions the Champions League holders as strong contenders to advance to the quarter-final stage, they must avoid the pitfall of underestimating their opponents and slipping into complacency during this second leg.

FC Copenhagen, currently positioned third in the Danish Superliga standings, have faced struggles over the past year. Suffering a significant setback with a 2-0 loss against FC Midtjylland in their recent outing, they are determined to rebound in this encounter.

In contrast, Manchester City, sitting second in the Premier League table, has displayed commendable form in recent matches. With a convincing 3-1 victory over local rivals Manchester United in their last fixture, the Cityzens aim to replicate their success in this upcoming clash.

Copenhagen are up against it tonight and face a daunting challenge in their quest to sustain their Champions League aspirations, as they are tasked with overturning a two-goal deficit against the frontrunners of the competition.

Furthermore, they must bounce back from those consecutive losses in the Danish Superliga, and a convincing home win looks on the cards tonight.

