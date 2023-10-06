Home - News - Luton v Tottenham live streaming (ways to watch online)

Luton Town is set to host Tottenham Hotspur at Kenilworth Road this Saturday at 12:30pm for a Premier League encounter, as the Hatters eagerly pursue their inaugural home victory of the season. Here are some highlighted markets to consider for this match.

For Luton, Manager Rob Edwards will be missing the services of players like Amari’i Bell, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Gabriel Osho, Dan Potts, and Jordan Clark this weekend.

Tottenham’s Manor Solomon is the most recent addition to their injury list, expected to be sidelined for the upcoming two to three months. He joins the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, Ivan Perisic, Alfie Whiteman, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Giovani Lo Celso in recuperation.

How to watch Luton vs Tottenham

Television Broadcast Channel:

For viewers in the UK, the match will be aired on TNT Sports 1 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11am BST and the game kicking off at 12.30pm.

Viewing Details:

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Location: Kenilworth Road

Television Channel: NBC Universo.(USA) TnT Sport (UK)

There’s potential good news as Brennan Johnson and Bryan Gil might be fit for Saturday’s clash.

Tottenham’s lead player, the previous season’s Golden Boot recipient, has rebounded impressively from last year’s underwhelming performance.

With six premier league goals already to his credit this season, only Erling Haaland boasts a higher tally.

Online Streaming:

Those with a subscription can stream the match live using the TNT Sports app.

Son’s goal-scoring ability has been noteworthy, with a single-goal exception against Liverpool. In other matches, he’s notably netted a hat-trick and a double against Burnley and Arsenal.

This weekend, Ange Postecoglou’s exhilarating style of play confronts Luton—a team that’s let in 14 goals this season. Given these stats, Son might just have another high-scoring day.

The ‘Angeball’ phenomenon is thriving at Tottenham, much to the delight of fans who haven’t witnessed this style in years.

With 17 goals from their first seven league matches, Tottenham’s attacking prowess is evident. However, they’ve surpassed the two-goal mark in just one match, during a 5-2 triumph over Burnley.

Against a Luton side that’s still finding its footing in the Premier League, Tottenham aims to replicate their attacking brilliance. Though Luton enjoyed a recent win against Everton, facing Tottenham will undoubtedly be one of their most challenging fixtures this season.