Luton v Sheffield Utd live – Is there streaming available to watch?

How to watch the English Premier League match between Luton Town and Sheffield United, with information on the schedule for live TV broadcasts and options for online streaming.

Luton Town, the most impressive among the newly-promoted teams, have a great opportunity to enhance their chances of staying up by securing a win against struggling Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road later today.

Defying expectations of struggling in the top division, Luton sits just a point away from the relegation zone, with a game in hand over Everton, who are currently third from the bottom.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on Sky Sports channel in the UK today due to the 3PM blackout rule which restricts Premier League broadcast viewing. Kick off time for the game is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road Stadium.

Manager Rob Edwards is emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus and not getting ahead of themselves as Luton look to move away from the relegation trap door.

The Hatters recent form has been strong, losing only one of their last six league matches, making their upcoming home game a prime chance to gain an additional three points.

Sheffield United, still at the bottom following their 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa last Saturday, could face further challenges during their visit to Bedfordshire.

The Blades have now shipped 15 goals in their last five games in the Premier League, and Wilder’s side have the worst away record in the league.

Utd have taken only two points away from home all season, and Luton look to be in a better place at the moment.

That record could get a whole lot worse come 5PM.

