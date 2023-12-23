Home - News - Luton v Newcastle live streaming – where to watch EPL match

How to watch the EPL afternoon kick off between Luton Town and Newcastle Utd, including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news.

Newcastle United will be looking to bounce back from their EFL Cup exit to Chelsea in midweek when they make the trip to Kenilworth Road to face relegation strugglers Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

The injury-stricken Magpies’ performed well for large parts of their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie away at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Saturday afternoon Premier League kick offs are not broadcast in the UK. The match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel unfortunately. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

With better game management at the end, this could have been a whole different script after Callum Wilson’s early goal put them on track to get the heartbreak of being eliminated from the Champions League out of their systems.

However, Mykhailo Mudryk’s late equaliser sent the game to penalties, with vice-captain Kieran Trippier missing the key spot kick to give Chelsea victory.

Newcastle put cup woes behind them

Prior to that, Eddie Howe’s side snapped a three-game losing streak in the Premier League last weekend as they beat an in-form Fulham side 3-0 at St James’ Park, helped in part by an early red card handed to Fulham’s Raul Jimenez.

Luton Town look to respond

Luton Town, meanwhile, are amongst the three newly-promoted sides residing in the Premier League’s drop zone, having earned just nine points from their opening 16 games, five points adrift of safety – albeit with a game in hand after their game against Bournemouth was abandoned last weekend.

Though they haven’t often lost by much, they have struggled to see out wins from some of their resilient and spirited displays at home.