Luton v Liverpool live streaming free, tv channel, kick off time

Luton Town is bracing for a formidable task in front of their own fans this Sunday as they host Liverpool at Kenilworth Road for a Premier League Super Sunday fixture.

The Hatters, as anticipated, have had a difficult season so far, finding themselves in the relegation zone with just five points from their first 10 games.

Liverpool, in contrast, have had a solid start, claiming the fourth spot on the table after the same number of matches, and are looking to build momentum towards a potential run for another Premier League title.

How to watch live stream

The Luton Town vs Liverpool match is part of a Super Sunday on Sky Sports today, with the game broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. Kick off time is at 4.30PM.

Alternatively can also go live in play from Kenilworth Road with Bet365.

Liverpool’s form remains strong and the reds will be looking to take all three points this afternoon.

Despite being pegged early on as the most likely candidates for relegation, Luton Town has been unfairly criticized and are clearly determined to battle to retain their Premier League status.

Currently just four points above the bottom and a mere point shy of exiting the relegation zone, the Hatters have recently shown a tenacious spirit.

At their home ground, Kenilworth Road, Luton hare a difficult team to break down, never losing by more than a single goal this season and finding the back of the net in all but one of their five home fixtures.

The Hatters on the match handicap could be the play today.