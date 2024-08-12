Home - News - Luton v Burnley live streaming – how to watch game on TV

Luton Town will face Burnley in the concluding match of the Championship’s opening weekend on Monday evening.

Both teams are aiming for promotion, and a victory in this initial match could set a positive tone for their campaigns.

Last season, Luton impressed but ultimately fell short of staying in the Premier League, finishing six points away from safety.

They did, however, end up two points above Burnley, who had been expected to outperform Luton according to preseason predictions.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match will be broadcast live on the new Sky Sports Football channel as 12:30PM as well as through the official club websites.

After securing promotion through the play-offs in their previous Championship season, Luton is now targeting a direct promotion spot by finishing in the top two.

Following their drop from the top tier, a strong off-season has them poised to contend for promotion, with Manager Rob Edwards facing the challenge of guiding his squad to meet these heightened expectations.

For Burnley, losing Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich was a significant setback. The former Manchester City leader was integral to Burnley’s aspirations for a swift return to the Premier League.

The opportunity to join Bayern proved too enticing for Kompany to pass up.