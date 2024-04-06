Home - News - Luton v Bournemouth – tv channel, live stream of EPL

Where you can watch the game between Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth today. I’ve got all the news on on the TV live broadcast and streaming options.

In the upcoming Premier League clash on Saturday, we see relegation-threatened Luton Town welcoming the in-form AFC Bournemouth to Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town, whom I’ve been following closely, head into this fixture still in the relegation zone after their defeat to Arsenal.

The Hatters games are always entertaining so this is a game I’d definitely want to watch today.

Is the match on TV?

I’ve had a look at the broadcast listings for the Luton Town Bournemouth game and you can watch on Arena Sports or Viaplay outside of the United Kingdom. The kick off time for the match is 3:00PM GMT.

I also use Bet365’s live in play service from Luton’s Kenilworth Road Stadium.

Their record at Kenilworth Road is worrying, with only three victories in fifteen matches.

I feel sympathy for them; before their game at the Emirates, they had lost 18 games in the Premier League, and it’s striking that twelve of these were by just one goal.

We’ve seen how these close results have been a source of frustration for coach Rob Edwards and the Luton Town fans.

AFC Bournemouth, a team we’ve seen struggle in February, has impressively turned their fortunes around.

Since then, they’ve put together an unbeaten run in March, with three wins and one draw.

Their recent victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, which extended their unbeaten run to five games, has seen them inching up the table towards European places.

Could the Cherries qualify for Europe? It’s definitely not out of the question, in my opinion.

One aspect Luton Town are getting plenty of plaudits for, including myself, is their guarantee of goals and entertainment, especially at Kenilworth Road.

This season, 80% of their home games have seen both teams scoring.

The last time these two sides met, it was a seven-goal thriller so I wouldn’t be surprised if we witness a match full of goals and drama again.

