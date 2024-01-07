Home - News - Luton v Bolton live streaming – Can I watch the game on TV?

Where to watch the FA Cup kick off between Premier League Luton Town and Bolton Wanderers, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Luton Town, currently concentrating on maintaining their Premier League status can put their relegation worries behind them as the FA Cup comes to Kenilworth Road.

This weekend, the Hatters welcome Bolton Wanderers, a team currently vying for promotion in League One and in good form so this has genuine potential to be a decent game.

Presently, there’s a notable gap of 27 rungs separating the two teams in the football hierarchy but Bolton are on a decent run and full of confidence having won their last four on the bounce.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Luton is not televised on either BBC Sport, ITV1 or Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is a little earlier at 2:00PM from Kenilworth Road.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road Stadium.

Bolton Wanderers have been on a winning streak, securing victories in their last four matches during the Christmas period, propelling them to the second spot in League One.

Under Ian Evatt’s leadership, they boast one of the strongest line-ups in the league and are well-positioned to challenge for the title in the latter half of the season.

Wanderers come into this after beating Burton 1-0 on New Years Day.

Their key players, Dion Charles and Kyle Dempsey, are expected to lead a strong challenge against Luton Town.

Considering Luton’s current focus on the Premier League and a relatively lean squad, they might not prioritize a prolonged run in the FA Cup.

With important Premier League league matches on their January schedule, Luton might approach this game with different priorities as domestic worries take priority.

Bolton are sure to give everything in this one and Evatt is sure to put out his strongest side possible.

We could be in for a cracker.

