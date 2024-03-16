Home - News - Luton Town v Nottingham Forest Live – Where to watch a stream on tv

Where to watch the match between Luton Town and Nottingham Forest on TV in the UK, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

This Saturday at Kenilworth Road is a crucial match for both teams involved, with 18th-placed Luton Town hosting 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, who are just three points ahead in the standings.

This encounter is a classic “six-pointer” in the battle for league survival so both sets of fans will be on edge this afternoon.

Where to watch the game on TV

The match is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK due to broadcast restrictions. You can get live updates on Viaplay Sports channel across Europe.

Kick off time for this is at 3:00PM from Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the kick off.

Luton Town will have been given a body blow coming into this one after their recent match.

In their recent game against Bournemouth, they entered halftime with a commanding 3-0 lead, a score line that would have lifted them out of the relegation zone, surpassing Nottingham Forest.

The match dramatically turned in the second half, with Bournemouth mounting an intense comeback to ultimately win 4-3.

Nottingham Forest, despite having the 18th worst away record in the league, might find some optimism heading into this match, given Luton’s recent defensive vulnerabilities.

The Hatters have conceded 27 goals in their last eight games, indicating a potential for a high-scoring affair, especially as the Tricky Trees have a pretty decent scoring record in recent games.

