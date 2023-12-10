Home - News - Luton Town v Manchester City live streaming, TV channel, how to watch

How to view the early afternoon Premier League match between Luton Town v Man City, with details on television broadcast times and stream information.

Relegation-threatened Luton Town will face a struggling Manchester City side at Kenilworth Road on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

Luton came within a whisker of drawing with Arsenal at their Kenilworth Road home, but despite a valiant rallying effort, Rob Edwards’ side fell to a 4-3 defeat at home to Arsenal in the dying embers of Tuesday night’s clash.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event from 2PM in the UK/ You will also be able to watch through NOW TV and the Sky Go app.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Hatters have now lost four of their past six Premier League games, and are just two points clear of safety. They face the ultimate test on Sunday when a wounded beast in Manchester City comes to town.

The reigning champions’ have shown cracks in their dominance, a rarity in the era of Pep Guardiola’s daunting reign in England. City are in the midst of a mini-crisis in the domestic circuit that has seen them drop as low as fourth in the Premier League.

The Sky Blues’ left Villa Park empty handed in a midweek game in which the 1-0 scoreline flattered City as Villa absolutely battered them throughout the game. The result meant that Guardiola has suffered the ignominy of going four games without a win for the first time in his elite-level managerial career.

The unexpected midweek defeat also underlined that this City side can indeed be outplayed by opponents ready to take the game to them for the entirety of 90 minutes. Still, it will be a tall order for the hosts’ to take anything out of this game on Sunday.

Man City to find it tough

Arsenal narrowly escaped with a win at Kenilworth Road against Luton, thanks to a last-minute header from Declan Rice. Mikel Arteta’s team, chasing the title, faced a tough challenge, much like other teams have in Luton. The resilience of Luton’s team indicates that more top teams might struggle there.

Arsenal managed to secure two more points than Liverpool did in their visit, with Liverpool also scoring late to draw. Between these matches, Luton defeated Crystal Palace and maintained a record of not losing by more than a single goal at home.

Remarkably, Luton’s only failure to score at home was against a 10-player Tottenham team, having scored in all their other six home games.

Back Luton on the +1 handicap in this one.