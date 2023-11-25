Home - News - Luton Town v Crystal Palace live streaming – tv channel and feed details

Luton Town take on Crystal Palace in this vital bottom half of the table clash at Kenilworth Road today.

Palace has been experiencing a rough patch, securing only one victory in their last five matches.

Roy Hodgeson’s side have shown stronger performances in away games, including two wins in their last three matches away from Selhurst Park.

What TV Channel is the game on?

This Saturday afternoon clash is broadcast live on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. The kick off time is at 3PM from Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service live from Luton.

This streak includes a notable 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

Luton, among the three teams newly promoted to the league, seems the most capable of avoiding relegation, a feat that would be quite surprising.

The team, under the guidance of Rob Edwards, was close to defeating Liverpool in their last home game and also put up a strong fight in a narrow loss at Old Trafford.

It wouldn’t be shocking if Luton managed to secure a favorable outcome in their upcoming match, though they’ve had issues maintaining clean sheets.

The Hatters has had a fairly positive stretch recently.

They showed commendable resilience in two challenging matches, securing a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at home and then narrowly losing 1-0 at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

This performance gained more significance during the international break when Everton was penalized with a 10-point deduction for violating the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs).

This penalty helped lift Luton out of the relegation zone, providing a crucial opportunity for survival not just for them but for all three clubs that were promoted this season and were previously struggling.

Crystal Palace, having lost three of their last four games, are in a position where they need to start accumulating points.

Currently 13th in the league standings, their manager Roy Hodgson is likely seeking to improve their recent lacklustre performance.

This could be an important game come the standings end of season.