Luton Town v Chelsea live streaming – TV predictions from lunchtime kick off

Where to watch the early Premier League kick off between Luton Town and Chelsea FC, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule, match prediction and streaming news.

Luton Town is aiming for their third consecutive Premier League win as they welcome Chelsea to Kenilworth Road for the Saturday lunchtime match.

Starting the season as everyone’s relegation candidates, the Hatters have gradually built momentum and now stands a chance to move out of the bottom three by the year’s end.

Managed by Rob Edwards, Luton is currently sitting 18th in the league with 15 points from 18 matches. They’ve recently secured impressive victories against Newcastle and Sheffield United, contributing to maximum points from the last two games.

What TV channel is the game on?

This lunchtime Premier League kick off is live streaming on TnT Sports in the United Kingdom as they have the broadcast rights. Match kick off time is at 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road Stadium.

As Luton eyes a third successive win, they face Chelsea, a team that, on paper, presents a formidable challenge but are proving inconsistent in their performances.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea started December with a victory over Brighton but then suffered losses to Manchester United and Everton. The Blues bounced back against Sheffield United, only to lose again to Wolves. The team did manage a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace recently.

Chelsea hasn’t lost their final league game of the year since 2011. A defeat at Luton would break this streak and mark their fifth consecutive away loss.

Visitors have found it challenging to dominate at Kenilworth Road, with all five of Luton’s home defeats this season being by a single goal, even against top teams like Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

Considering this, a prediction of a draw between Luton and Chelsea seems plausible. A score draw 1-1 in the correct score market looks valuable at a price of around 8/1 across the board.

Luton Town with the +1 goal head start in the handicap markets at 13/8 also looks a decent shout.