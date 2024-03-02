Home - News - Luton Town v Aston Villa on TV : Watch on Viaplay

How to watch Luton Town vs Aston Villa today, including options for live streaming and TV channel broadcasting information.

Aston Villa has an opportunity to solidify their position in the Champions League qualifying spots during their Saturday evening match against Luton, who are currently struggling near the bottom of the table.

Luton recently faced a challenging game against Manchester City, where they attempted an ambitious approach but ultimately suffered a 6-2 defeat, heavily influenced by Erling Haaland’s performance in the FA Cup fifth round.

Their recent form has been concerning, with three consecutive losses in the Premier League, leaving them four points away from escaping the relegation zone.

Villa are doing pretty well at the moment. After facing a series of difficult matches, they have won their last two games and three out of their last four, which has helped them secure a place in the top four of the league.

Where to view the game live streaming

The game scheduled for today at 3:00 PM won’t be televised in the UK due to the Premier League’s 3pm broadcasting restrictions for viewers based in the United Kingdom.

However, as an alternative, Bet365 provides a live in-play service that will be going in play on the match directly from Kenilworth Road.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Villa’s record against newly promoted teams bodes well for them.

They have triumphed in seven out of their last eight league matches against such teams, with an impressive aggregate score of 8-1 in the two away games in this sequence.

Considering the likelihood of both teams scoring (BTTS) might be a smart bet. Luton has consistently scored in their last 13 league matches and have netted goals in 12 of their 13 home games this season.

The odds for both teams to score in both halves are set at 7/1. Aston Villa has the highest number of first-half goals in the Premier League this season, with 27.

Ollie Watkins, having an outstanding season with 14 goals and 10 assists, is at 23/20 odds to score at any point in the match.

He is one of the top performers this season and is listed at 80/1 odds to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

For Luton, Carlton Morris is a key goal threat. The odds are 18/1 for Morris to score a header. Luton, with 12 headed goals, is second only to Arsenal in this statistic in the top flight this season.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.