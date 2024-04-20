Home - News - Luton – Brentford live streaming, tv coverage of match

Luton Town host Brentford this Saturday afternoon with maximkum points in front of their home crowd a must for the Hatters.

A trip to Kenilworth Road for Brentford should result in a war of attrition. Rob Edwards’ Luton side are not riding high right now having won their last match, but it is the only Premier League victory they have enjoyed for 12 matches.

Sitting in the relegation one, Luton will be hoping for the home advantage, yet it’s by no means a foregone conclusion.

How to watch on tv

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00PM from Luton Town with live updates on Sky Sports Newsdesk and the Sky Go app. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

Brentford have not been great in away fixtures this season and head to Luton having gained a single point from the last few away matches. With 11 points conceded over the previous four, manager Thomas Frank will be hoping for a change in fortunes this weekend.

Brentford look safe at the moment yet are not able to relax just yet as they could easily fall into the danger zone.

This is a difficult match to call but on balance we see Brentford FC having the upper hand here, if only just.

Our tip – Brentford 2 Luton 1

