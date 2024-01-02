Home - News - Luke Littler v Rob Cross live streaming on TV – where to watch

Where to watch the World Championship Darts between Luke Littler and Rob Cross, and Scott Williams versus Luke Humphries, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Luke Littler from England, is a 16-year-old player currently ranked 164th in the world and is taking the world darts by storm following a string of impressive performances as he finds himself in tonight’s semi final at Ally Pally.

He has already made a significant impact in his debut at the World Championships, reaching the semi-finals and with Michael Van Gerwen no longer in the tournament, perhaps this could be his year.

What TV channel is the Littler match on?

The Luke Littler match and the other semi final featuring Scott Williams and Luke Humphries are all live streaming on Sky Sports Darts this evening, with the Littler game first up at 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live darts service which is streaming the games from Ally Pally this year.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Known as “The Nuke,” Littler defeated former BDO champion Christian Kist with a remarkable average of 106 in the first round.

He continued his impressive run with victories over Andrew Gilding and Matt Campbell, showcasing high average scores in each game.

The youngster also despatched the legend that is Raymond Can Barneveld, thrashing the Dutch legend 4-1.

In his quarter-final match, he easily overcame Brendan Dolan with an average of 101.93.

In a gripping quarter-final, Rob Cross made an astonishing comeback, overturning a 4-0 deficit to defeat Chris Dobey 5-4.

The upcoming match marks the first encounter between Cross and Littler.

Rob Cross, an English darts player aged 33 and ranked 8th in the world, won the World Darts Championship in 2018.

Recently, he reached the semi-final stage for the first time since his 2018 victory. His path included dominant victories over Thibault Tricole and Jeffrey De Graaf.

In his Round 4 match against Jonny Clayton, Cross showcased his skill with an average score of 105 in the middle sets.

His quarter-final match was a dramatic comeback, where he won the last five sets against Chris Dobey to set up tonight’s match with Littler.