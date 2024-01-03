Home - News - Luke Littler v Luke Humphries live streaming on TV – where to watch Final

Where to watch the PDC World Championship Darts Final tonight, with Luke Littler facing Luke Humphries, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

The current PDC World Darts Championship has proven to be extraordinarily unpredictable, potentially setting the stage for one of the sport’s most remarkable stories in recent years.

Tonight, 16-year-old Luke Littler could make history by reaching the final in his very first attempt at the championship.

Coming into tonight’s final, Luke Littler showed exceptional maturity and poise in his recent match against 2018 World Champion Rob Cross, winning six legs to two.

What TV channel is the darts final on?

The World Darts Final is live streaming on Sky Sports Darts this evening in the United Kingdom, with the players starting at the scheduled time of 8.15PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live darts service which is in play from Alexandra Palace this year.

Initially struggling in the first set, Littler quickly overcame his nerves, his performance improving dramatically from an average of 103.18 to 116.14 in the final set.

Littler’s rhythm was unstoppable, achieving sixteen match 180s and an impressive checkout rate of nearly 47%, with a high of 149. His 22 legs compared to Cross’s 15 is a clear indication of his superior play, an encouraging sign as he heads into the final, having started the competition ranked 164th globally.

His opponent in tonight’s final, Luke Humphries, is coming off a dominant 6-0 victory in the semi-final against Scott Williams.

Humphries showcased exceptional skill, particularly in the fifth set with an average of 121.86 and a 100% checkout rate.

His experienced, confident play overwhelmed Williams, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final.

Both Littler and Humphries have proven their exceptional abilities in the semi-finals, making them strong contenders for the championship.

The final will be a showcase of top-tier darts, with both players capable of claiming the trophy.

Match odds

Luke Humphries enters the final as the clear favorite with odds of 5/6, while Luke Littler, the underdog, stands at 11/10 to defy expectations and secure what would be a dreamlike first major victory.

Should Littler triumph, he stands to win a substantial £500,000 prize, and even if he finishes second, he’ll still earn a significant £200,000.