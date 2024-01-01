Home - News - Luke Littler v Brendan Dolan live streaming World Darts

Where to watch the PDC World Championship Darts on New Year’s Day with Luke Littler v Brendan Dolan, followed by Michael Van Gerwen v Scott Williams and Luke Humphries v Dave Chisnall, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

The 2024 World Darts Championship continues New Year’s day with 16 year old young sensation Luke Littler taking to the oche once more to face Brendan Dolan.

The youngster seems well-prepared to out perform any opponent at the moment an all eyes will be on him to produce the goods once more.

As the current World Youth Champion, Luke Littler has made a remarkable debut at the World Championships.

Nicknamed “The Nuke,” he impressively defeated former BDO champion Christian Kist 3-0 in the opening round, boasting an average score of 106. His debut at Ally Pally was nothing short of sensational.

What TV channel is the darts on?

The World Darts matches are all live streaming on Sky Sports Darts this afternoon and once more in the evening session, with the Littler game scheduled for 2PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live darts service which is streaming the games from Ally Pally this year.

The young star continued his impressive run by overcoming Andrew Gilding in the second round with a 3-1 victory, followed by a dominant 4-1 win against Matt Campbell, where he averaged 97.19.

His performance peaked with a remarkable 105.01 average in a 4-1 victory over Raymond van Barneveld.

Brendan Dolan has showcased impressive skills in this year’s World Championships.

Known as “The History Maker,” he secured a dramatic win over fellow countryman Mickey Mansell in his first match and then achieved a notable victory against former champion Gerwyn Price.

Dolan’s performance against Price, where he averaged 95 and won four sets in final-leg deciders, was particularly noteworthy.

He also claimed a thrilling win against Gary Anderson, clinching the final two sets for a 4-3 victory.

This should be another decent contest from Alexandra Palace.