Luke Humphries v Lee Evans live streaming on TV, Fallon Sherrock World Darts

How to watch the PDC World Championship Darts on Sunday, with Fallon Sherrock and Luke Humphries in action including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Luke Humphries, recently acclaimed as the Best Darts Player of 2023, holds promising odds of 3/1 for clinching the PDC World Championship title this year as he comes up against Lee Evans tonight.

His recent years in darts have been marked by remarkable success, earning him the nickname ‘Cool Hand Luke.’ His form, showing no signs of waning, positions him as a strong contender in the upcoming tournament.

What TV channel is the darts on?

The Fallon Sherrock and Luke Humphries matches are all live streaming on Sky Sports Darts this evening, with Sherrock on at 9.15PM and the Luke Evans match starting at 10.15PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live darts service which is streaming the games from Ally Pally this year.

Humphries has been vocal about his ambition to reach the pinnacle of the sport as the world number one and to secure the world title.

These two objectives remain the pinnacle achievements yet to be reached in his career.

This additional drive could be a key factor for the 28-year-old as he enters the competition.

With a resume already boasting major titles and event victories, Humphries’ impact on the darts world is undeniable.

His track record and current form make him a justifiable favorite to win the World Darts Championship.

We’ll have a better idea as to his form after the action finishes late Sunday evening.