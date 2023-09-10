Home - News - Los Angeles Chargers v Miami Dolphins live streaming

Both teams possess the offensive talent to accumulate a high point total, making for what should be a thrilling, high-scoring showdown come Sunday evening.

Last season, the Dolphins secured a sixth-place ranking in total yards per game, even though their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, started just 13 regular-season games and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was hampered by injuries.

The Chargers faced similar challenges, with Justin Herbert steering his offense to a ninth-place finish in total yards per game, despite suffering from fractured rib cartilage from late September onward. Additionally, his receiving unit spent a considerable amount of time in the medical room.

The last encounter between these two teams in Week 14 of the previous season saw the Chargers’ defense completely neutralize the Dolphins’ once high-flying offense.

Another storyline to watch is how the inclusion of new coordinators for both teams— one on offense and one on defense—might alter the game’s dynamics.

Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore now helms the Chargers’ offense, while defensive guru Vic Fangio has taken charge of the Dolphins’ defense.

The Chargers could look to their Week 14 game as a defensive blueprint for neutralizing Tua Tagovailoa’s quick throws and limiting plays in the middle of the field.

The addition of Bosa, who was absent in their previous meeting, adds another layer of pressure for the Dolphins.

Controlling the pace and style of Miami’s passing game could tip the scales significantly. In their last face-off, the Dolphins managed only 5.2 yards per first-down play against the Chargers, marking their third-lowest average for the season against any team.

However, if Tagovailoa successfully targets Hill and Waddle, the potential for big plays is there. Hill, aptly nicknamed “Cheetah,” is particularly lethal in racking up yards after the catch.

The Dolphins have the potential to strike deep, especially against a Chargers defense that gave up a league-high 17 touchdowns from beyond the red zone in 2022.

With both teams appearing healthier and more robust this season, spectators can expect a stylish offensive display at SoFi Stadium, likely exceeding the ‘total points’ market projection.