Livingston v Aberdeen live streaming on tv

Where to watch this Scottish SPL kick off between Livingston and Aberdeen, as I bring you the latest live stream information and TV listings.

Read all you need to know about how to watch below.

Two teams fighting at the bottom end of the Scottish Premiership table will face off this Saturday, as rock-bottom Livingston play host to ninth-placed Aberdeen at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The relegation-threatened hosts are running out of time, having failed to win 22 of their last 23 games in the Scottish Premiership.

They are refusing to leave the foot of the league table, currently sitting 10 points adrift of Ross County in the relegation play-off berth, while they are 11 shy of guaranteed survival.

Back-to-back 3-0 thrashings on either side of the March international break has done little to ease the pressure on David Martindale.

Having said that, the Lions have looked competent against Aberdeen in both of their games this season.

The two sides played out a goalless draw on the opening day, while Livingston gave the Dons a good run for their money by taking the advantage at Pittodrie in December, so this could be the perfect time to record a first victory over the Dons this campaign.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, made it back-to-back wins in the Premiership for the first time since December, as a narrow 1-0 victory over Motherwell was followed by a 2-1 beating of Ross County at Pittodrie last Saturday.

Prior to their victory over the Staggies, the Dons were winless in their previous six home league games.

They will now look to continue their winning momentum in a bid to secure a top-half finish before the division splits into two halves.

