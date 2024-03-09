Home - News - Liverpool Women vs Leicester Women on TV – streaming FA Cup

Where to watch this women’s FA Cup quarter-final weekend kicks off at Prenton Park in Birkenhead as Liverpool host Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Foxes, who currently sit seventh in the Women’s Super League, suffered a 4-0 rout to reigning champions Chelsea, with strikes from Nathalie Bjorn, Catarina Macario, Mayra Ramirez, and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Womens FA Cup match is not scheduled to be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports as there is a blackout restriction. The match has a kick off time of 12:00 PM from Prenton Park in Liverpool.

Alternatively, you can also use Bet365’s live in-play live service will provide live match updates from Prenton Park in Birkenhead starting from kick-off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Having said that, Willie Kirk’s side will enter this weekend’s knockout contest looking to create history on their minds. Victory over the Reds would propel the Foxes into their first-ever Women’s FA Cup semi-final.

As for the hosts, the Reds are looking to lift their first-ever Women’s FA Cup after suffering three straight final defeats in 1994 and 1996.

They returned from the international break by running riot 4-1 against Aston Villa at Poundland Bescot Stadium, with Fisk, Roman Haug, and Koivisto (twice) all getting on the scoresheet.

That made it back-to-back league victories, having edged out Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 to snap a three-game winless streak in the top flight.

Having picked up 25 points from their 15 WSL matches, the Reds have already surpassed their total tally from the 2022–23 campaign.

While a top-three finish is seemingly beyond them, Matt Beard’s side could overtake fourth-placed Manchester United, currently sitting level on points with the Red Devils. However, the FA Cup will be at the forefront of their minds this weekend.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.