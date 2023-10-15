Home - News - Liverpool Women v Everton Women live streaming

Bouncing back from a setback in the League Cup against Leicester City Women, Liverpool Ladies are keen to continue their impressive momentum as they square off against Everton.

Matt Beard’s Liverpool team put up a spirited fight to secure full points from their initial two matches. They delivered a surprising win against Arsenal in the inaugural game, witnessed by a massive crowd of 50,000 at the Emirates Stadium, followed by a victory over Aston Villa at Prenton Park.

The Reds currently hold the second spot with a total of six points.

Contrastingly, Everton has yet to taste victory this season, having faced defeats in all three of their games, which includes two in the Super League and one in the League Cup.

For UK viewers, the match will be available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Football.

You an also use Bet365 and their live in play service.

Those in the US can stream the game live via Paramount+. Additionally, SuperSport Premier League will broadcast in South Africa, Sportsnet Now Plus in Canada, and Optus Sport for fans in Australia.

When is match kick off time?

Date: Sunday, 15th October 2023

Kick-off: 4:30 PM (UK time)

League: FA Women’s Super League 2023/24

Liverpool FC Women form guide

Leicester City FC W (L), Aston Villa W (W), Arsenal FC W (W), Leicester City FC W (W), Manchester United FC W (L).

Everton FC Women form guide

Manchester City W (L), Leicester City FC W (L), Brighton W (L), Manchester City W (L), Brighton W (W).