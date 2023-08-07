Liverpool vs Darmstadt Online : Watch live stream of friendly

Liverpool will face Darmstadt at the neutral venue of Preston North End’s Deepdale Stadium, in their final game of the pre-season.

Kick off is set for 19:00 BST – read how you can watch live streaming of the match in our article below.

Where can I watch Liverpool vs Darmstadt? Liverpool fans can see the full 90 minutes of the friendly clash with Darmstadt through the club’s official live stream on LFCTV. What time does the Liverpool v Darmstadt game kick off? The Liverpool friendly match with Darmstadt has a kick off time of 7PM. The match will be played at Preston North End’s Stadium, Deepdale.

You can also take advantage with Bet365, who will be going live in play from the kick off time of 19:00.

Get today’s football fixtures LIVE with Bet365 here*

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have already faced German opposition in pre-season, losing 4-3 to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in Singapore on Wednesday.

Darwin Nunez is already amongst the goals and with new signing Alexis Mac Allister set to make an appearance tonight’s fixture looks set to be very interesting for fans.

Darmstadt are preparing for life in the Bundesliga with what should be a decent against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Liverpool have alternated results in their last two matches, losing one and winning one.

The Merseysiders played an action packed 4-3 loss to German giants Bayern Munich. Before that, they thrashed Championship side Leicester City 4-0.

Darmstadt have found it difficult to score goals in their previous two games.

The German Bundesliga newcomers registered no goals in their last two matches. They come into the match with Liverpool on the back of two consecutive goalless draws.

Liverpool finding the net

Liverpool have been scoring goals for fun this pre-season.

The Reds have scored a minimum of three goals in their four pre-season matches, winning two, drawing one and losing one.

Darmstadt looking to improve

Darmstadt will be hoping to not carry their pre-season form into the new season.

The Bundesliga newcomers have played five games, winning just once; A 10-0 thrashing of TSG Bad Konig in their first pre-season fixture.

Their other games ended in two draws and loses apiece.

They have failed to find the back of the net in their last four matches.